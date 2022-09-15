Ojulari (calf) was listed as a limited participant during the Giants' practice Wednesday.
Ojulari was ruled inactive ahead of the Giants' season opener on Sunday after he was limited with a lingering calf injury during the previous week of practice. The 2021 second-round pick emerged into a prominent role at defensive end early on as a rookie, recording 49 tackles and eight sacks while starting 13 of 17 games last season. Should Ojulari and 2022 first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) both sit out for the second-straight game in Week 2, then veterans Jihad Ward and Nick Williams will likely once again see increased usage along the Giants' defensive front.