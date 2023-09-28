Ojulari (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Thursday. Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Ojulari hasn't played since Week 1 when he suffered the injury, but he appears to be nearing a return. According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the Georgia product was doing 2-on-2 pass rush drills at full speed during practice, which could be a sign he'll likely be ready to return Monday against the Seahawks.
