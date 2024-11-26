Ojulari (toe) did not participate at the Giants' walkthrough practice Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Ojulari suffered a toe injury during Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, and he hasn't been able to practice yet ahead of Week 13. If he's not able to manage a full practice first, he'll likely carry an injury designation into Thursday.
