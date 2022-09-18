site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-azeez-ojulari-unable-to-go | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Unable to go
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ojulari (calf) is inactive Sunday against the Panthers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Ojulari was considered doubtful coming into Sunday, as he was limited in practice all week. In his absence, Jihad Ward figures to see increased opportunity.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read