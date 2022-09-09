Ojulari (calf) is doubtful for Sunday's season opener against the Titans, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Ojulari was limited at practices this week, but he's unlikely to play in Week 1. The 2021 second-round pick initially suffered the injury during the first week of August and has remained day-to-day since. His slow return to full practices is concerning, but it doesn't appear to be a major issue yet. In Ojulari's absence, expect Jihad Ward and Nick Williams to garner increased roles opposite of Leonard Williams.