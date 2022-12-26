Ojulari has been receiving treatment on his injured ankle and may or may not play Sunday against Indianapolis, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Ojulari had an early exit against Minnesota on Saturday as a result of hurting his ankle in the second quarter, though he still made an impact in the contest with a sack of Kirk Cousins. X-rays on the ankle came back negative, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, and Ojulari appears to have escaped a major injury. His ability to take the field Week 17 versus the Colts will likely be determined by his participation level in practice this week.