Ojulari (calf) will be limited during Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Ojulari missed the first two games of the campaign with a calf injury but made his season debut in Week 3 and appeared in back-to-back contests before being ruled out for Week 5 with a calf issue once again. The timeline suggests Ojulari aggravated his previous injury, but the severity of the situation is unclear. It's encouraging to see him practicing, but he'll likely have to log a full participation Thursday or Friday if he's going to suit up for Week 6.