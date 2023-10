Ojulari (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Ojulari will miss at least one contest due to the ankle injury he sustained last week against Miami. The 2021 second-round pick missed two games earlier this season due to a hamstring injury, so the Giants will have to hope his health issues don't represent a trend. Boogie Basham and Jihad Ward will stand to handle increased snaps until Ojulari can return to the field.