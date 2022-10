Ojulari (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Ojulari will miss a third straight game in Week 7 after suffering reaggravating a calf issue in Week 4 versus the Bears. The 22-year-old will now shift his focus to being ready for next weekend's contest with the Seahawks. In his absence Sunday, Jihad Ward and Nick Williams will step into larger roles.