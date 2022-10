Ojulari (calf) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Ojulari was listed as doubtful, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out for a second straight game due to a calf issue. The second-year defensive lineman was able to return to practice in a limited fashion ahead of Week 6, so it appears he's on track to return in Week 7.