Ojulari (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the 49ers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Ojulari had little extra time to recover with the team on a short week, and he'll miss his second straight contest with the injury. His next opportunity to suit up will be Week 4 against the Seahawks.
