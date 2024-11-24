Ojulari (toe) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Colts, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Ojulari went to the locker room after suffering a toe injury and will not return to Sunday's game. With Ojulari done for the day, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns and Patrick Johnson will all see an uptick in snaps at outside linebacker.
