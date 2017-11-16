Goodson (ankle) didn't practice Thursday.

Goodson popped up on the IDP radar with an 18-tackle performance in a Week 1 loss to the Cowboys, but he's failed to crack double digits in the category in his other four contests while missing an additional four games due to injury. With the middle linebacker missing the first two practices of the week, it looks like he could be sidelined again Sunday against the Chiefs, potentially paving the way for Calvin Munson (quadriceps) to take his spot in the lineup.