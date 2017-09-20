Play

Goodson (shin) didn't practice Wednesday.

Goodson burst onto the scene in Week 1 with 18 tackles (14 solo) at Dallas and seemed poised to break out as the signal caller of a talent-laden defense. However, he landed suddenly on the final Week 2 injury report with a leg injury, which kept him in street clothes Monday versus the Lions. Speaking about his health with Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York, Goodson said it's "not exactly" a shin injury but wouldn't clarify further. In the end, Goodson considers himself day-to-day, which jibes with optimism from the Giants that he'll only be sidelined in the short term, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories