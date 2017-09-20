Giants' B.J. Goodson: DNP on Wednesday
Goodson (shin) didn't practice Wednesday.
Goodson burst onto the scene in Week 1 with 18 tackles (14 solo) at Dallas and seemed poised to break out as the signal caller of a talent-laden defense. However, he landed suddenly on the final Week 2 injury report with a leg injury, which kept him in street clothes Monday versus the Lions. Speaking about his health with Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York, Goodson said it's "not exactly" a shin injury but wouldn't clarify further. In the end, Goodson considers himself day-to-day, which jibes with optimism from the Giants that he'll only be sidelined in the short term, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.
