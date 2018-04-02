Giants' B.J. Goodson: Expected to keep starting job
The Giants likely plan on starting Goodson (ankle) and Alec Ogletree at inside linebacker as they transition to more 3-4 looks under new defensive coordinator James Bettcher, Paul Schwartz of The New York Post reports.
Goodson dealt with shin and ankle injuries throughout 2017, eventually landing on injured reserve ahead of the season finale. He finished with 53 tackles and a forced fumble in seven games, despite logging only 374 defensive snaps (53.4 per contest). The Giants traded for Ogletree to stabilize a linebacking corps that's long been problematic, but it doesn't seem the new acquisition will put Goodson out of a starting job. It is possible Goodson will be limited to a two-down role, as Ogletree figures to stay on the field for all three downs. There's also some chance the situation will need to be revisited after the NFL Draft.
