Giants' B.J. Goodson: Expected to return Sunday
Goodson (leg) is expected to be back for Week 3's contest against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Goodson's absence Monday night came as a bit of a surprise considering the linebacker was a full participant in practice all week. However, it appears as though the leg injury is a minor one, so while the Giants will give an official update on Goodson's status later this week, the expectation is that he'll return to practice and be active Sunday.
