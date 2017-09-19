Play

Goodson (leg) is expected to be back for Week 3's contest against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Goodson's absence Monday night came as a bit of a surprise considering the linebacker was a full participant in practice all week. However, it appears as though the leg injury is a minor one, so while the Giants will give an official update on Goodson's status later this week, the expectation is that he'll return to practice and be active Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories