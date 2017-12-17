Goodson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles with an ankle injury.

Goodson has been dealing with an ankle injury for a majority of the season, and when he returned in Week 13 to play the Raiders, he tweaked it again. This is likely another setback, and undrafted rookie Calvin Munson will step in at middle linebacker for the time being.

