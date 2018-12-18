Goodson recorded nine tackles and a pass defensed across 46 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Titans.

Goodson's nine tackles were the most he's had in a single game so far this season, as the linebacker played in 66 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday. He now has 50 tackles (36 solo) on the season and will look to finish out the season on a high note over these next two weeks.

More News
Our Latest Stories