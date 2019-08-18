Goodson logged two tackles (one solo) in Friday's preseason game against the Bears.

Goodson notched his first tackle on a second-quarter kick return and then assisted on one on the very next play to keep a pass play short. He'd assist on one more to open the third quarter and logged 22 defensive and 10 special-teams snaps in total. The 26-year-old seems past his hamstring issue from earlier this month and is poised to start if Alec Ogletree's calf issue lingers for any reason.

