Giants' B.J. Goodson: Missing another game
Goodson (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Redskins.
It looks as though the Giants' depth at linebacker will be tested on the short week, as Goodson will miss his fourth straight contest while his top backup in the middle, Calvin Munson (quadriceps), is listed as doubtful for Thursday. Those expected absences could pave the way for Kelvin Sheppard (groin) to pick up the start at middle linebacker if he's healthy enough to do so.
