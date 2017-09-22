Giants' B.J. Goodson: Officially ruled out for Week 3
Goodson (shin) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Eagles, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports.
Goodson was thought to have had a chance at playing this week after sitting out Week 2 with an unspecified shin injury. His absence further weakens an already suspect Giants linebacking corps.
