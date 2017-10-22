Goodson suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Seahawks and will not return.

Goodson is the Giants' starting middle linebacker and is an important piece of the team's run defense. Calvin Munson appears to be the main beneficiary of snaps as long as Goodson is out.

