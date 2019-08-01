Goodson is not practicing due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Wednesday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The good news for Goodson is that the injury is not believed to be serious, so any time missed for Goodson this early in training camp is likely just precautionary. Goodson has dealt with a number of injuries over the last couple of seasons, appearing in 22 regular season games between the two.

