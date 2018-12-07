Goodson (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game at Washington, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Goodson was unable to play against the Bears last week but was able to return to practice this week and has a chance to play against the Redskins. Tae Davis (ankle) is also questionable, which could leave Ukeme Eligwe to see an increased role if either is unable to suit up Sunday.

