Giants' B.J. Goodson: Removed from injury report
Goodson (shin) was removed from the injury report ahead of Week 4, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.
Goodson, who missed the past two weeks with a shin injury, managed to participate in every practice this week and should be set to reclaim his starting role at linebacker.
