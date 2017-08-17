Giants' B.J. Goodson: Returns to practice
Goodson (back) returned to practice Thursday, Art Stapleton of The Record reports.
Goodson was dealing with a sore back, which limited him on Tuesday and kept him from practicing Wednesday. His quick return suggests the injury was minor and shouldn't be expected to limit him any further.
