Goodson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.

Goodson will miss his third consecutive game Sunday and his fifth of the season. The second-year pro averaged six tackles in the last four games he's suited up for, but there's no clear timeline for when he'll be available again. One thing's for sure, and that is he'll need to practice in some fashion before getting on the game field. Expect Calvin Munson (quadricepts) to fill into the middle linebacker role Sunday.