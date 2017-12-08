Goodson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Goodson missed four straight games with the same ankle injury before returning to action for the Week 13 loss to the Raiders, during which he aggravated the issue. With Goodson failing to practice Friday after managing only limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday, he'll be sidelined again this weekend. Expect Calvin Munson to fill in for Goodson at middle linebacker.

