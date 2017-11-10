Goodson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The second-year pro will miss his second consecutive game, so the Giants again will have to rely on undrafted rookie, Calvin Munson (quadriceps), to fulfill the middle linebacker duties. However, besides for an 18-tackle explosion against the Cowboys in Week 1, Goodson has only averaged six tackles per game since, making him a mediocre IDP threat.