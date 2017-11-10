Giants' B.J. Goodson: Ruled out for Sunday
Goodson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
The second-year pro will miss his second consecutive game, so the Giants again will have to rely on undrafted rookie, Calvin Munson (quadriceps), to fulfill the middle linebacker duties. However, besides for an 18-tackle explosion against the Cowboys in Week 1, Goodson has only averaged six tackles per game since, making him a mediocre IDP threat.
More News
-
Giants' B.J. Goodson: Set to sit out Sunday•
-
Giants' B.J. Goodson: Out with ankle injury•
-
Giants' B.J. Goodson: Removed from injury report•
-
Giants' B.J. Goodson: Officially ruled out for Week 3•
-
Giants' B.J. Goodson: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Giants' B.J. Goodson: Expected to return Sunday•
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...