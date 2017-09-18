Giants' B.J. Goodson: Ruled out Monday
Goodson (leg) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lions, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Goodson was questionable coming into Monday's matchup after being a full participant in practice all week until Saturday, so his absence comes as a fairly big surprise. He had 18 total tackles in Week 1, and the Giants will now likely lean on Calvin Munson to make up for that lost production at middle linebacker in Week 2.
