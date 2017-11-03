Giants' B.J. Goodson: Set to sit out Sunday
Goodson (ankle) won't suit up Sunday against the Rams, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.
The Giants hoped Goodson would benefit from the bye week in order to be ready for Sunday, but he'll have to keep waiting. Calvin Munson, an undrafted rookie, will slot in at middle linebacker for the time being.
More News
-
Elliott to play Week 9; Doubts beyond
Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play this Sunday, but this decision raises even more concerns...
-
What you missed: Benjamin needed
The thin Bills' receiving corps took another hit in a loss to the Jets. What else happened...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
No!!! ACL tears Watson's season
The season for the NFL's brightest new star ends when Deshaun Watson tears his ACL in practice...
-
Analyzing Week 9 RB dilemmas
Four backfields were shaken up heading into Week 9. Dave Richard offers his take on how Fantasy...