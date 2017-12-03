Goodson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders due to an ankle injury.

Goodson was kept out of the previous four games with an ankle injury, and although it's unclear if this is the same problem, the Giants will likely practice full caution before allowing him to return. Expect undrafted rookie Calvin Munson to slot in at middle linebacker for the time being.

