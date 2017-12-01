Goodson (ankle) was limited in practice this week but will play Sunday against the Raiders.

Goodson will make his return after missing four consecutive games, but he'll be without the support of weak-side linebacker Jonathan Casillas (neck). In his first five games as a starter, Goodson compiled 42 tackles (32 solo) and two pass breakups, and that includes an 18-tackle performance in Week 1.

