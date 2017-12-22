Goodson (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Goodson has been battling this ankle injury all season, and although he played in Week 15 against Philly, he had to leave early with a setback. In the seven games he played this season, the second-year pro posted 7.6 tackles per game, even though he was limited often.

