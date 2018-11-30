Giants' B.J. Goodson: Won't play Sunday
Goodson was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears with a neck injury, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Goodson was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday but apparently didn't show enough Friday to warrant the questionable tag. The 25-year-old is set to miss his first game of the season as Tae Davis (ankle) and Nathan Stupar project to see increased snaps at inside linebacker.
