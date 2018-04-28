Giants' B.J. Hill: Picked by Giants

The Giants selected Hill in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 69th overall.

New York continues to target stellar athletes on the defensive side of the ball in the third round by snagging Hill out of North Carolina State. Hill is an elite athlete for his size that ran a sub-5.0 40-yard dash at 321 pounds and he also showed his freakish strength with 35 reps on the bench at the combine. He's a disruptive force in the middle of the line that'll be a nice depth piece behind Damon Harrison.