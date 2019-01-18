Hill made 48 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two passes defended across 16 games with the Giants in 2018.

Hill's sack total is a bit misleading, as most of them came during an outlier three-sack performance against the Bears in Week 13. Nonetheless, the 22-year-old's strong rookie season lends optimism to his future in the NFL. Hill is expected to start again in 2019, and will work to elevate his game to the next level.