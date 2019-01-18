Hill made 48 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two passes defended across 16 games with the Giants in 2018.

Hill's sack total is a bit misleading, as most of them came during an outlier three-sack performance against the Bears in Week 13. Nonetheless, the 22-year-old's strong rookie season lends optimism to his future in the NFL. Hill is expected to start again in 2019, and will work to elevate his game to the next level.

More News
Our Latest Stories