Hill recorded three tackles, all sacks, in Sunday's win over the Bears.

Hill had two sacks on the season entering Sunday, with his last coming in Week 4. His three-sack game was the best of his career thus far. Given how he's played for much of the season, the performance seems like an outlier rather than a new norm. He'll look to maintain his momentum into Week 14, when the Giants face off against the Redskins.

Our Latest Stories