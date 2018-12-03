Giants' B.J. Hill: Tallies three sacks Sunday
Hill recorded three tackles, all sacks, in Sunday's win over the Bears.
Hill had two sacks on the season entering Sunday, with his last coming in Week 4. His three-sack game was the best of his career thus far. Given how he's played for much of the season, the performance seems like an outlier rather than a new norm. He'll look to maintain his momentum into Week 14, when the Giants face off against the Redskins.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...