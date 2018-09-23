Webb will start at cornerback in place of the injured Eli Apple (groin) during Sunday's tilt against the Texans, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Webb is slated to start across from Janoris Jenkins, but the duo will remain busy while attempting to cover Texans receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, who had a breakout game in Week 2 after returning from a hamstring injury. Expect Donte Deayon and Antonio Hamilton to provide Jenkins and Webb with depth in the secondary.