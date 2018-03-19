Webb signed a one-year deal with the Giants on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 27-year-old spent last year in Cleveland but will look to help the Giants turn the page on one of the team's worst defensive seasons in recent memory. As of right now, it looks like Webb will function mostly as a depth corner, but given the uncertainty regarding the new regime's vision for the defense, Webb could wind up playing valuable snaps somewhere down the road in New York.