Giants' B.W. Webb: Moving to New York
Webb signed a one-year deal with the Giants on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 27-year-old spent last year in Cleveland but will look to help the Giants turn the page on one of the team's worst defensive seasons in recent memory. As of right now, it looks like Webb will function mostly as a depth corner, but given the uncertainty regarding the new regime's vision for the defense, Webb could wind up playing valuable snaps somewhere down the road in New York.
More News
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...