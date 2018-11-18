Webb recorded seven tackles (six solo), two passes defended and one interception during Sunday's 38-35 win over the Buccaneers.

Webb logged his first reception of the season Sunday, during a game in which New York's defense picked off Buccaneers' quarterbacks a total of four times. The veteran cornerback also notched his highest single-game tackle total of the season. Webb will look to record another strong outing against the Eagles in Week 12.