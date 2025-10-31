Giants' Beaux Collins: Cleared to play Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins (quadriceps) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Collins has two catches for 25 scoreless yards this season. He's not a fantasy option with Darius Slayton back healthy alongside Wan'Dale Robinson.
