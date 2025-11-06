Collins (neck) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Collins sustained a neck injury during the second half of the Giants' Week 9 loss to the 49ers and was unable to return. He'll have two more chances to practice this week, but if he's not cleared to play against the Bears on Sunday, then Gunner Olszewski and Jalin Hyatt would be candidates to serve as the Giants' WR3 behind Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton.