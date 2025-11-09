The Giants placed Collins (neck) on injured reserve Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Collins injured his neck during the Giants' Week 9 loss to the 49ers. He was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears after logging a trio of DNPs during Week 10 prep, but his placement on IR means he'll be required to miss at least the next four games. Collins is eligible to be activated from injured reserve in Week 15 against the Commanders on Sunday, Dec. 14.