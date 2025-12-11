Giants' Beaux Collins: Limited on Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins (neck) was limited in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Collins practiced in full after being designated to return from IR on Wednesday, so it's possible that Thursday's downgrade in activity level represents a setback in his recovery. The depth wideout hasn't played since Week 9 due to a neck injury.
