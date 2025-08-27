Collins is included on the Giants' initial 53-man roster.

Collins is a bit of a Cinderella story -- he signed with New York as a free agent in late April after not being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Notre Dame product earned the roster spot with a strong training camp, and though he caught only one pass in preseason play, it was an 80-yard connection with Russell Wilson. While Collins will begin the season at the bottom half of New York's wideout depth chart, he could have a chance to move up if he performs well -- the team's receiving corps may have room to shuffle behind Malik Nabers (toe/shoulder/back), especially with an entirely new QB room offering a different skill set than last year's iteration.