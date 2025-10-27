Collins recorded one reception on two targets for 18 yards in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

Fellow receiver Darius Slayton returned from a two-game absence so start Sunday, but Collins' involvement actually went up, not down. After logging a combined 10 offensive snaps the prior two weeks, Collins was on the field for 12 offensive snaps Sunday, representing a 24 percent offensive snap share. That ranked fourth among New York wideouts behind Wan'Dale Robinson (98 percent), Slayton (73 percent) and Lil'Jordan Humphrey (63 percent), while Jalin Hyatt was a healthy scratch. It appears Collins has moved above Hyatt in the pecking order, though Collins isn't a viable fantasy asset while the three wide receivers ahead of him on the depth chart are healthy.