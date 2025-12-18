Giants' Beaux Collins: Misses practice again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins (neck/concussion) will not practice Thursday, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.
Collins initially participated in practice upon being designated for return from injured reserve Dec. 10, but he suffered a setback last Friday and has trended in the wrong direction since. At this stage, it appears unlikely that Collins will gain clearance for Sunday's game against the Vikings, and his overall odds of retaking the field this season are uncertain.