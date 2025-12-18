Giants' Beaux Collins: No practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins (neck/concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Collins was designated to return to practice Dec. 10, but he has trended negatively since. He suffered a setback Friday that prevented him from playing in Week 15, and it was also enough to keep him sidelined Wednesday. Collins will seemingly have to make a significant step in his recovery to be ready for Sunday's game against the Vikings.