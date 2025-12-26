Collins (neck/concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Las Vegas.

Collins will miss his seventh straight game after suffering a neck injury Nov. 2 in a game against San Francisco. He was designated to return to practice Dec. 10 and initially logged a full practice, but he's now been unable to practice in any capacity the past two weeks. It's not clear if Collins has suffered a setback, but he'll need to be activated by next Wednesday or else be ineligible to return for New York's final contest of the campaign.